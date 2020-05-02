Muranga County government builds 35 bed capacity ICU facility

The biggest Intensive Care Unit ICU facility in Mt Kenya region is ready for use, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has announced.

Speaking while officially handing over the facility at Murang’a County Referral hospital, Wa Iria said the Labour based program cost 25 million shillings as opposed to the awarding of tenders which would have cost the county millions of shillings.

The governor called on the government to re-think the awarding of tender programs saying it was one of the many ways that hindered government sponsored projects and cost unwarranted costs.

The governor added that the labour based program saw the devolved unit buy the construction materials while the County engineers manned the project.

Murang’a Level 5 hospital medical superintendent Dr. Leonard Gikera said that the ICU facility is a big relief for patients from the County and outside, saying that the hospital receives over eight patients monthly who needed ICU services, and they have always referred the patients to KNH or to private hospitals.