Murang’a County Assembly shut down amid raising Covid-19 cases

Murang’a County Assembly has been closed forthwith after some members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The closure comes barely two weeks after offices of the county government were closed due to increased coronavirus infections.

The soaring Covid-19 cases have seen the county administration direct all members of staff to get vaccinated against the virus.

On Monday, administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine was done at the county headquarters to ensure all staff got the jab.

Murang’a County Executive Member for Health, Water and Sanitation Joseph Mbai had earlier raised an alarm over the increased number of Covid-19 cases forcing the county administration to put two locations under partial lockdown.

Eateries and bars in Mukurwe and Njahiini locations within Gatanga Sub County that had reported more than 50 cases within two weeks were closed to help in reducing contagion.

The CEC observed that despite residents being required to strictly observe Covid-19 protocols, a majority had ignored and could be spotted not wearing their masks properly while in public places.

“My appeal to locals is to adhere to given protocols to contain the situation with the positivity rate in the region standing at more than 30 percent,” Mbai urged