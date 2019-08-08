Murang’a County Assembly to spearhead campaign against drug abuse

Increase of drug and substance abuse among young people in Murang’a County has prompted the local county assembly to initiate campaigns against the menace.

The Assembly on Wednesday in a motion of adjournment engaged in a debate on how to counter drugs and alcohol abuse that have reduced many young people to zombies.

The majority leader of the assembly Erick Kamande tabled a motion seeking to compel the county government to urgently employ necessary measures to help youth from indulging into the drugs.

Kamande said many crimes, road accidents; rape and suicide cases in the county were attributable to abuse of alcohol and drug abuse.

“Drug abuse has led to disintegration of family units, rampant insecurity and ever rising cases of crime owing to a large number of young people who pose great liability to socio-economic wellbeing of our county,” stated Kamande.

He noted that if right measures were not employed to curb the menace, then the county in future would be affected as it will be having a big number of residents who are non-productive.

Majority of members who contributed to the debate accused security team of being compromised by drug peddlers to give a blind eye as they illegally sold the substance.

Kamahuha MCA James Karanja observed that drugs like bhang were being traded at muguka kiosks saying selling of muguka and miraa should be banned in the county.

“At muguka and miraa outlets, bhang is being sold but it’s hard to notice because it’s inserted in bunches of the green twigs,” noted Karanja.

Nominated MCA Stephen Chege who represents youth in the assembly said that some peddlers were targeting school going children.

Students, he added, were being introduced into smoking bhang among abuse of other drugs calling on the school administrators to work hand in hand with security officers to eradicate abuse of substances in learning institutions.

Recent survey by the department of health established that one out of six people in the county, abuse drugs or alcohol.

At the psychiatric clinic in Murang’a county referral hospital, majority of patients are said to have been affected by abuse of drugs.

The county speaker Mr. Nduati Kairuki said the Assembly had embarked on a series of public participation events leading to enactment of a law, which among other things will highlight punitive actions against persons found culpable in the sale, distribution or any action deemed to be encouraging the use of drugs and substances among the youth and young children in the County.

The law, Kariuki explained, will target all persons in the drug chain including, traders, peddlers, transporters, processors and consumers.

“The law will also give specific responsibilities in the fight against the menace to parents, teachers, administrators, security personnel, business people and all citizens,” added the speaker.

Kariuki termed drug peddlers as cruel people with little concern for the future of their children and young consumers over greed to make quick money.