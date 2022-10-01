Murang’a County automates revenue collection

The County Government of Murang’a is targeting to double its revenue after automation of its collection of levies.

The devolved unit Friday commenced piloting use of digital platforms in revenue collection, within Murang’a town. The piloting of the new technology will be tried in collection of parking fees before it is used to collect quarry cess from next week.

The County Governor Dr. Irungu Kang’ata has lauded the new payment method of taxes saying it will help to increase the county’s revenue by more 100 pc, thus boosting service delivery.

“Through the new technology we will be able to increase our revenue collection by more than 100 percent. The digital mode of payment of levies will help to seal all loopholes and help the administration raise funds to provide better services,” he stated in his office Thursday.

The county government, Kang’ata observed, will partner with the Cooperative bank of Kenya to actualize the method of revenue collection.

“From my office, I will be able to monitor how much revenue has been collected in a day. The piloting will start with payment of parking fees within Murang’a town, then move to quarries and Maragua town by next week.

“If the system succeeds, the new technology will be rolled out to the entire county. We are targeting to maximize revenue collection by more than 100 pc,” he added.

The county revenue officer Thomas Gakahu noted that use of technology will help the new administration meet its revenue target.

The county government, he added, has been collecting Ksh 50 million per month, but with automation of collection of levies, they are targeting to increase the amount to more than Ksh 100 million.

“Manual collection of revenue had many challenges and loopholes, thus preventing us from meeting our revenue target. This time we are hoping to meet and surpass our target,” he stated.

Gakahu explained that they have already trained workers on how the new mode works, assuring that no worker will be laid off, even with adoption of the new technology.

“More than 200 workers were involved in the collection of taxes. It was a challenge to monitor and supervise each one of them, but now they will be deployed to monitor and reinforce the law on those who fail to pay the required levies,” remarked the officer.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Murang’a branch Cooperative Bank manager Elijah Wang’ondu lauded the partnership saying his organization will support the county administration in meeting its revenue target.

Wang’ondu said a big number of devolved units had digitized collection of revenue saying it was a wise move for the Murang’a government to automate the activity.