Murang’a County Govt advised to pay pending bills

A taskforce

set up

to audit and scrutinize pending bills by Murang’a

C

ounty

G

overnment has recommended for

the

payment of part of the bills amounting to

Ksh

646.9 million.

The 11-member committee which was formed on September 16 by the

G

overnor Irungu Kang’ata, received 516 claims of pending bills amounting to

Ksh

2.47 billion.

Out of the 516 claims, the taskforce after auditing and scrutiny recommended 176 claims to be considered for payment.

Speaking when handing over the report to Murang’a deputy

G

overnor, the vice chair of the committee, Caroline Njoroge said the taskforce considered payment to be done through a four-year plan starting by December this year.

Njoroge noted that 224 claims amounting to

Ksh

1.5 billion were found not recommendable for payment until further scrutiny of various material such as availability of relevant documents, evidence of supply of goods or proof of work done.

At the same time a committee which was entrusted to undertake a staff audit revealed more than 222 employees were not accounted for.

Presenting the report, one of the committee members Maingi Kamau observed that 222 employees were drawing an annual salary of

Ksh

195.5 million.

During the head count, Kamau noted that 5, 366 presented themselves in the exercise adding that 57 of the employees were found to be past retirement age.