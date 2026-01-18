Murang’a County marks one year of Telemedicine services

The impact of telemedicine technology is being felt across the health facilities in Murang’a County following the reduced queues.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata said in the past year, the long queues that formed in the health facilities had significantly reduced after 35 health facilities across the 35 wards were connected with the internet to allow the health workers to engage with patients.

Speaking at Kibio Primary School, to celebrate the first anniversary since the launch of the Telemedicine Service, Kang’ata said Safaricom facilitated a free medical camp where more than 3,000 people received specialised treatment.

“Presently, the long queues at Murang’a Level Five Hospital are no more as the patients with the chronic disease are connected to the doctors online, to ensure they do not travel long distances to seek health services,” said Kang’ata.

One of the beneficiaries of the free medical camp, Lincon Mwangi, lauded the organisers of the medical camp, saying the residents were treated and satisfied.

Others who were present and attended echoed similar sentiments and lauded efforts by Murang’a County in health Care provision.