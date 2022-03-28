Murang’a County women and youth groups receive 30,000 seedlings

Twenty five youth and women groups from Gitugi Ward in Murang’a County have received 30,000 avocado and banana seedlings in a bid to boost their income.

Under the Sustainable Economic Livelihood Farming Project, facilitated by Turkish Corporation Coordination Agency (TIKA) in partnership with Ahadi Kenya Trust the seedlings will be distributed to at least 5, 000 members to boost food security and enable small scale farmers to have a source of livelihoods.

The Turkish ambassador to Kenya, Amhet Cemil Miroghu said his government was in support of Kenyan Government Agenda Four programme especially in agricultural programmes.

He lauded the distribution of the seedlings saying apart from being a source of food and livelihoods to beneficiaries it will help in combating climate change.

Miroghu said TIKA will continue to support less privileged members of the society to initiate economic activities which will boost their livelihoods.

He said the Turkish government has partnered with more than 200 community groups in the country and is present in more than 150 countries.

On his part, Ahadi Kenya Executive Director Dr. Stanley Kamau said the partnership will see distribution of more than one million fruit seedlings to farmers by the end of the expected rainy season.

He underscored the need to plant fruit trees saying they have more advantage to farmers as they can get income from trees.

“Avocado and bananas do well in Murang’a and my organization supports this initiative as farmers will earn more from the fruits. Within a period of two years, the farmers will start harvesting bananas,” added Kamau.

Avocado, the director noted, has become a major source of income to many farmers within Murang’a County challenging those who benefited with the seedlings to nurture them well.

Speaking during the occasion held at Gitugi grounds and which was graced by Ida Odinga, Kamau downplayed the politics of giving handouts saying the habit cannot help problems experienced by Kenyans.

“If you want to support people, don’t give them handouts. Support initiatives which will sustain their livelihoods,” he added.

Kamau called on Kenyans to ensure they remain objective and heed government agenda pertaining to development and not to be swayed away by petty politics.

Mama Ida Odinga, wife to ODM party leader Raila Odinga observed that good climatic conditions and soils in many parts of the country, scarcity of food should be something of the past.

Ida challenged farmers to put more effort and work with various stakeholders to boost food production so as to end importation of food from other countries.