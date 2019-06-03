Murang’a couple in court for allegedly drowning daughter

A couple in Muranga County was on Monday morning arraigned in court for allegedly drowning their two-year-old daughter.

Stephen Kamau Kariuki and his wife Mildred Imaili Musya from Kibue Village in Murang’a were arrested on Sunday. The body of their daughter was retrieved from Mathioya River.

Residents in Kabui village in Murang’a County have condemned the heinous act where the parents of Sibly Masitsa allegedly killed her and threw her body into the River.

The girl went missing on May 28, but the couple failed to report to authorities forcing the villagers led by area assistant chief Julius Irungu to report the matter to the local police station.

Criminal Investigation officer Ignatius Ewoi requested the court to grant them 14 days to complete investigations before charging them with murder as the couple already admitted that the child drowned when she accompanied her mother to collect firewood.

Resident Magistrate Sheila Nyaga ordered the two to be held at Murang’a Police station until June 17, when their case will be mentioned.

A report from the prosecution revealed that, some months ago the deceased was admitted in hospital after her mother tried to poison her. The body of the girl is at Murang’a County Hospital awaiting a postmortem.

Widow

Separately, a 42-year-old widow is seeking justice, after her in-laws allegedly ejected her from her home along with her two children following the demise of her husband.

Zipporah Nyaboke says the brothers to her late husband are plotting to disinherit her and have warned her against returning to the home.

Nyaboke says her life is in danger following constant threats for her to never return to the home.

The widow says the brothers to her late husband, Moses Ochwang’i, raided her house, assaulted, and threw them out taking all her household property.

She was rendered homeless and destitute with her children lacking food and failing to go to school.

Nyaboke adds her woes started after her husband died in 2015. Efforts to seek assistance from the local assistant chief and chief have been futile.

Nyaboke is now calling on the government and rights groups to protect her and her children for her to return home and fend for the children.