Murang’a gubernatorial aspirant picks Dr. Naomi Njeri as running mate

Murang’a gubernatorial candidate Jamleck Kamau has become the second aspirant to announce his running mate.

On Tuesday Kamau picked Dr. Naomi Njeri Kagone who is director of Kenya Chamber of Commerce, Murang’a chapter as his deputy saying she has experienced to revive the economy of the county.

The announcement comes barely a few days after members of Maendeleo ya Wanawake from the county requested gubernatorial aspirants from Murang’a to pick women as their running mates.

Kagone holds a doctorate of philosophy in entrepreneurship and is currently chief executive officer of Voice Business Development Consulting limited which deals with business capacity building and marketing.

On her part, the proposed running mate promised to bring her vast experience in business to support economic growth of the county.

She thanked the gubernatorial candidate for having trust in women leadership saying she will play a key role in championing the interests of women and youth in the next county administration.

“I am humbled to be named as deputy governor for Murang’a and I promised to spearhead five agendas of our gubernatorial candidate which revolve in advancing social, cultural and economic sectors,” she said at a Murang’a hotel.

She continued, “my duties and responsibilities will be on a complementary approach but not a competitive approach.”

Kagone said together with Kamau they will execute given responsibilities without discrimination and for the benefit of all Murang’a residents.

On his part Kamau asked people of Murang’a to gauge well all those seeking to be next chief of the county saying on his part he was never involved in any corruption deal.

“Murang’a currently is doing badly in terms of development and the county needs a leader who will change the economic status of the county and a leader who has not been involved with corruption,” said Kamau.

The former Kigumo MP who is running on Jubilee party ticket exuded confidence he will win by more than 75 percent pleading to local residents to come out in large numbers on August 9 and elect trustworthy leaders.

“This time Kenyans should not be misled into putting in place a government which will fail them, my appeal to Murang’a residents is to ensure you have the right people to lead you,” he added.

Kamau who is trying to clinch the seat for second time, will be competing with Irungu Nyakera (Farmers Party), Wairagu wa Maai (DP), Dr. Moses Mwangi (Safina), Irungu Kang’ata (UDA), Michael Gatongo (ANC) and Eng. Joshua Toro.

Speaking during the same event, the county woman representative aspirant Waithera Muithirania lauded the move saying women should be given more opportunities to serve in the next county administration.

“Picking a lady as a deputy is a good move as it will give confidence to women and we want ladies to have more representation in the next county administration which we believe will be formed by Jamleck Kamau,” observed Muithirania.

Another aspirant who has already announced his deputy is Nyakera who picked Catherine Mugo as his running mate.