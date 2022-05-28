Murangá Gubernatorial race; a contest of the Irungus’

They are distinguished sons of the great Murang’a County and while they are in different professional careers, a majority have one thing in common; the name.

The Murangá gubernatorial race has been dubbed a battle of the Irungus’ as four of the top contestants share the surname.

The four are Senator Irungu Kang’ata, Former MP Jamleck Irungu Kamau, former PS Irungu Nyakera and fellow former PS Joseph Wairagu Irungu.

On Thursday night 3 of them took to the stage in an exclusive debate organized by KBC Channel one to present their manifestos to the people of Murangá with Jamleck Kamau the only one missing.

They were joined by fellow aspirants, Politician Dr. Moses Mwangi, Joseph Mbai as well as Eng. Henry Gaate.

They didn’t disappoint. In an interactive debate, the aspirants responded to questions not just from the host but from the audience as well.

Nyakera said he has an 8-point agenda if elected the next Murangá Governor. He said he will focus on Agriculture and value addition, Women and Youth empowerment, improving access to quality Health care, Education among others.

Irungu Nyakera: Health has not been prioritized in Murang'a County. Everywhere I go to meet the people of Murang'a, they tell me to fix health. This will be my number one priority when elected governor.^RW #MurangaDecides @JKioria @irungunyakeraf1 pic.twitter.com/LOLneNSITX — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) May 26, 2022

He said the people of Murangá earn their livelihood from farming, highlighting the need to revive agriculture and ensure the residents have returns commensurate to their investment.

Dr Moses Mwangi who is contesting for the third time said he will establish level 5 Hospitals in every sub county and elevate the Murang’a Hospital into a teaching and referral hospital.

“In the first 100 days I will ensure people get medicine from our hospitals. It true we have adequate health facilities but they lack medicine,” He said.

Mbai who has served as CEC in the County however disagreed with other aspirants saying they were criticizing the health sectors without merit.

Mbai: It saddens me when leaders come on national TV to tell lies.Having been minister of health in Murang'a for five years, people are receiving services in hospitals. Majority of people here go to hospitals in Nairobi,thats why they say there are no services.^RW#MurangaDecides pic.twitter.com/4WtypofcJV — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) May 26, 2022

He insisted that residents are able to access good health care services in all Murangá hospitals and challenged the aspirants to visit the hospitals the assess the situation.

Wairagu said there is need for a complete overhaul of how the County is run, from the health sector, water sector and delivery of other services.

He said access to water for all households will be his main agenda if elected as well as the establishment of a county relief fund.

Eng. Gaate decried the levels of poverty and the jigger menace in Murang’a county saying such problems can only be solved through empowerment and job creation for the youth.

“I want to industrialize this county. I will introduce mobile hospitals, deal with cartels in the pharmaceutical industry and venture into drug manufacturing,” He said.

Senator Kangáta on the other had promised to initiate the Ward Development Fund to ensure Wards benefit directly from funds allocated to the County.

Dr.Irungu Kang'ata: Its about the vision that I have for the people of Murang'a. It is my dream to initiate Ward Development Fund for the people of Murang'a. ^RW #MurangaDecides #MurangaGubernatorialDebate @JKioria @irungukangataa pic.twitter.com/HObOHG09Hr — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) May 26, 2022

He pledged to centralise services, create employment for the youth and empower women through social and economic activities.

Kangáta is the UDA party aspirant in Murangá while Kamau will fly the Jubilee party flag.

Nyakera is vying on a Farmers party ticket, Mwangi is the Safina aspirant, Wairagu on DP ticket while Mbai is the Usawa Kwa Wote aspirant.