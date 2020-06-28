Murang’a leaders endorse Peter Kenneth for Cabinet appointment

A section of leaders from Murang’a County have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for an appointment to the cabinet.

The leaders said Kenneth performed well when he was a minister during Mwai Kibaki’s era and thus the President should consider him in the event of a reshuffle.

Speaking when they visited Mabae Primary School in Gatanga, the leaders said the President should bring on board people who are ready and committed to see his development agenda achieved.

The leaders included MPs Joseph Nduati (Gatanga), Peter Kimari (Mathioya), Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya), Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu and Education chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia.

“The President should do away with leaders who are trying to bring him down, let him pick the right individuals who will spearhead his development agenda as it’s only two years to his term’s end,” Irungu said.

Mathioya MP Peter Kimari however said some Cabinet Secretaries including Roads CS James Macharia who have done ‘commendable’ job should be retained.

Kenneth who was in attendance said he is ready to work with the President and help him achieve his development goals.

He observed that the presidency should be respected especially by leaders who are elected on a Jubilee ticket.

“The president is determined to work for Kenyans and I am ready to support him to achieve his agenda considering his term comes to an end in two years,” He said.

Kenneth said Kenyatta will remain the leader of Mount Kenya populace even after his term thus calling on the Kikuyu community to remain united as they negotiate a stake in the next Government.

“The community is big and we must be on the table to negotiate our part in the next government after 2022,” he added.

Kenneth underscored the importance of BBI saying the initiative is aimed at strengthening unity in the Country and improving service delivery in Government institutions.