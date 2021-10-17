Murang’a leaders endorse Peter Kenneth for Deputy President position

A section of elected leaders from Murang’a County want former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth considered for position of Deputy President in the next General Elections.

The leaders on Sunday said Kenneth has a development track record thus the need to be given the position of deputy president to the Presidential candidate the President Uhuru Kenyatta will support in 2022 elections.

The MPs, Mary Waithera (Maragua), Joseph Nduati (Gatanga), Peter Kimari (Mathioya), and Ruth Wangari (Kigumo) observed that its time for a Murang’a son to ascend to one of top the seats.

Speaking at Kihoya AIPCA church in Kangema, the legislators noted that Murang’a in the past has played a key role in the country’s politics saying this time Kenneth should be considered.

Waithera said Murang’a fully supported the election of President Uhuru during the first and second term noting that they will go for nothing less than a Deputy President’s position.

“We want our son Kenneth to be considered as deputy president candidate in the handshake agreement. And as people of Murang’a we are fully behind him,” added Waithera.

On his part, Nduati lauded Kenneth saying when he was Gatanga MP he initiated many development projects using Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The leaders who accompanied Kenneth promised to continue to support President Uhuru’s development agenda saying they will follow his directive about next year’s general election.

“We are fully behind the President and we will continue to support his development agenda as well as his moves to unite the country. Those who claim the Jubilee administration has not done much, are hypocrites,” noted MP, Wangari.

Kenneth on his part promised to work for the people from the central region if he is considered for the position of Deputy President.

“If I get any position in the next government, I will not let the people of this region down,” added Kenneth.

He cautioned residents from the central region from falling in the hands of leaders who may drag the country to hatred and clashes.

The former MP observed that some leaders have been out hurling insults to the President and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“Humility is key in every leader. If you don’t have respect and humility, how can you lead millions of Kenyans from diverse ethnic background?” he posed.

Kenneth promised to continue drumming support for the ODM leader in the central region saying residents of the region are not tethered to any Presidential candidate.

“We will continue selling Raila in the central region. The ODM boss has proved to be a leader of humility and a person who can unite people and ensure there is peace in every part of the country,” he added.