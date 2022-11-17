Murang’a man gets 20 years in jail for raping mentally ill woman

A Murang’a court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a 25-year-old woman.

The woman is said to be partially deaf, partially dumb and mentally handicapped.

In a ruling the court noted that the man identified as Samuel Kamau took advantage of the woman’s vulnerability.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the incident happened when the Woman’s parents were away attending a funeral.

“The woman’s parents had gone for a funeral when the accused raped her in a nearby bush where he was caught by the woman’s brother.” ODPP stated

This comes just a day after the same court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for defiling a 9-year-old boy.

The man, John Chege is said to have lured the boy to his house baby promising to buy him a biro pen as a reward for the work the minor had done for him.

“While delivering the judgement, Hon. P. Maina, Chief Magistrate, said that John Chege took advantage of the child’s trust in him and that the accused was not remorseful. Thus, the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating circumstances,” said the ODPP