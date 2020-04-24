Murang’a nurses set for specialized training in critical care services

Some 20 nurses will be sponsored by Murang’a County government to undergo a postgraduate diploma in critical care nursing.

The nurses are expected to oversee an Intensive Care Unit which the county administration is currently constructing at the Murang’a Level 5 hospital.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria has said the nurses will be trained by the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) after the institute announced a new postgraduate diploma in critical care.

Speaking when he launched tanks donated by KMTC to support washing of hands in effort to curb spread of Covid-19 Thursday, Wa Iria said the intensive care unit being constructed by the devolved government will be operational within a period of 21 days.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The county embarked on constructing a 35-bed ICU two weeks ago as the country continues to put up measures to combat spread of coronavirus.

Wa Iria said the unit will be of its own kind within Mount Kenya region, adding that cases of persons in need critical care will be handled in the facility thus saving them the agony of being transferred to Nairobi-based hospitals.

“Despite being pushed by the threat of Covid-19 to put up this unit, we are also investing in a long term project where we will not be transferring patients in need intensive care to other facilities outside the county,” added the Governor.

He observed that they have also partnered with Aga Khan Hospital to assist to make operation of the unit effective.

“My administration has entered into partnership with the Aga Khan hospital to help make the initial operation of the ICU effective,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the process of employing medical staff for the unit was already ongoing and crucial staff will be recruited before completion of the facility, currently at above 70 percent completion rate.

There has been no ICU in any public medical facility in Murang’a County, with only a six bed intensive care unit at the Kiriaini Mission Hospital.

The governor observed that five specialized beds for the unit have already be delivered and 15 others will be supplied and installed in two weeks’ time.

“As I promised, the ICU will be done within 21 days and so far we are moving on well with the project and after the specified period it will certainly be operational,” he reiterated.

Speaking during the same occasion, KMTC Murang’a Campus Principal Evelyn Nyamai said the college will continue to support the county government’s efforts to fight spread of covid-19.

The medical college donated three tanks which will be mounted in various public areas within Murang’a town to help residents wash their hands as a measure of fighting the disease.

Tell Us What You Think