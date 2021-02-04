Murang´a residents decry rising insecurity

Residents of Maragua in Murang’a County want the police to beef up security in the area.

The residents claim a group of young people is marauding the town with machetes, attacking and robbing residents of their valuables.

They claim the local administration could be protecting the criminals because they operate even past curfew hours.

A local businessman Maguta Irungu claimed that the gang also vandalizes parked vehicles, stealing valuables left in them.

Irungu said that the increased insecurity is discouraging investors from setting up businesses in the town, opting to invest in nearby towns including Kenol.

Maragua residents have called on the government to urgently address insecurity in the area.