Murang’a residents disappointed after Uhuru cancels visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta who was scheduled to visit ACK Kenol church cancelled the visit and instead sent three cabinet secretaries to represent him.

While delivering the President’s apology Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said the head of state was receiving dignitaries arriving in the country to attend the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD-25) that will kick off in Nairobi on Monday.

Matinag’i said the national government will solidify and coordinate all projects being implemented in the county.

He said the government is currently working on various projects and the status of the projects must be known so that residents can appreciate what the President is doing to the people.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The President is keenly following up on how far the projects being implemented at county level. As minister entrusted to coordinate government projects; am committed to ensuring all the projects being done are fully completed and operational, ” he said.

He said the President will soon be visiting the county to commission several projects including the dualing of Sagana-Marua road.

Transport CS James Macharia said that the government was keen in implementing three major projects in the county which include the construction of the Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriage Highway at a cost of 30 billion shillings, Mau Mau 143- kilometre road that will connect Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri and Nakuru Counties and the Njabini road.

The CS said better roads will be a big legacy for the President to the people of Murang’a County.

CS Mucheru on his part said the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was much needed as it has paved the way for unity amongst Kenyans and has allowed the government to run its business.

Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata maintained that Murang’a and Mt Kenya region was solidly behind president Kenyatta.

During the event, Dr Matiangi delivered 2 million shillings contribution from the President to the church.