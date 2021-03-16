Muranga Seal dispatch Migori Youth as Kisumu Allstars see stars

Muranga Seal dispatched visiting Migori Youth 3-0, in the round 16 Betika National Super League fixtures played on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Sebastian Park.

John Kiplagat put Muranga Seal at an advantage in the first half with his goal in the 29th minute. The scores read 1-0 as the teams went for a breather.

Upon resumption, Fabian Adikiny outsmarted Migori Youth’s defense to pull in the second goal for Muranga Seal in the 62nd minute.

Guests Migori Youth tried to find a crack in Muranga Seal’s defensive wall but their attempts bore no fruits.

Abdul Wahab sealed the scores at 3-0 in favor of Muranga Seal, with his goal in the 82nd minute.

APS Bomet, meanwhile, kept the winning tempo from the last round to edge Kisumu Allstars 1-0 through Brian Ngala’s on target lone goal in the 21st minute.

Eight more matches will be played on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, that will wrap up the round 16 action

Round 16 Results

Tuesday

APS Bomet FC vs Kisumu Allstars FC (Bomet Stadium, 3 pm) Murang’a Seal FC vs Migori Youth FC (St. Sebastian Park, 3 pm)

Round 16 Fixtures

Wednesday

Nairobi Stima vs Vihiga Bullets (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm) Silibwet vs Kisumu Hot Stars (Bomet Stadium, 3 pm) Coast Stima vs Kenya Police (Mbaraki Grounds, 1 pm) Mt. Kenya United vs FC Talanta (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm) Kibera Black Stars vs Modern Coast Rangers (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 3 pm) Soy United vs MCF (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm) Shabana vs Sony Sugar (Narok Stadium, 3 pm) Mwatate United vs Fortune Sacco (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm)

