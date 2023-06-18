Murang’a Seal,Shabana earn promotion to KPL from next season

Murang’a Seal and former Kenya Premier League giants Shabana FC sealed their elevation to the top tier after winning their respective matches on Sunday to cement their position of top two places in the National Super League (NSL).

Seal who are on top the NSL log on a superior goal difference despite having the same number of points on 64 won 1-0 against Coastal Heroes at Mbaraki while the Kisii based side Shabana overcame neighbours Migori Youth at Gusii stadium by the same scoreline.

Seal head coach Vincent Nyaberi remains determined of winning the overall title with only four matches remaining towards the closure of the campaign.

“Yes we have earned our promotion but still have work to do, we want to finish as number one and crowned champions so we have to win all our remaining matches. We would have won more convincingly had we stuck to our plan strictly,” he noted

His Shabana counterpart Sammy Okoth was elated with his team’s performance and subsequent promotion.

“I’m so grateful with my boys achieving this milestone because they have really worked hard for it, we must continue with this spirit and win all our remaining matches. We have improved in areas such as pressing and restarts. The boys played well compared to our last games,” said Okoth.

Shabana FC, a community-based side, has experienced a resurgence this season. Both fans and players have been pushing for the ultimate prize – winning the National Super League title and also securing automatic promotion back to the top flight.

The team has been absent from the Premier League scene for a considerable period of time and was eager to recapture past glory.

Title contenders Murang’a Seal on the other hand have had their ambition of making it to their first-ever appearance in the local Premier League since their establishment achieved.

Seal’s lone goal was scored by Ally Yusuf in first half, and was enough to take their total season tally to 64, after 29 outings.

In 2021,the San Sebastian Park-based landed a lucrative sponsorship deal that many believed could play a major role in helping the team grace the FKF Premier League in the subsequent seasons.