Murang’a University starts production of masks targeting the less fortunate

Murang’a University of Technology has joined some other local institutions of higher learning in the production of personal protective equipment in an effort to combat Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the University donated 5,000 disposable and non-disposable face masks to Murang’a County government to be distributed to less endowed in the region.

During the occasion graced by the Principal Secretary for University Education and Research Ambassador Simon Nabukwesi, the university management said more masks will be produced and distributed to people who cannot afford them.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dickson Nyariki stated that they have been given the green light by Kenya Bureau of Standards to produce masks among other preventive gears, meant to protect people from contracting coronavirus.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Nyariki observed that their products have been approved by the relevant government agencies after a series of testing and visit by concerned officials to their production chambers.

He added that the university has the capacity to produce up to 5,000 face masks and seven personal protective equipment daily.

The VC said they will continue to support the local county government administration led by Governor Mwangi wa Iria to fight the spread of the infectious disease.

The PS lauded the Murang’a devolved government for coming up with various measures aimed at combating Covid-19.

He said institutions of higher learning have been identified by the government as centres for quarantine noting that universities and colleges are committed to controlling the spread of Covid-19.

“I wish to commend Murang’a University of Technology for the initiative to make masks for both adults and children and the surgical masks to be used by our health workers.

It’s encouraging to hear that the University already secured an order to make outfits recommended for use by those medics in direct contact with Covid- 19 patients,” said Nabukwesi.

Speaking when he received the masks, governor Wa Iria said Murang’a University is a catalyst for development in the county.

He said his administration will continue to support the institution so as to expand and open up more campuses to train experts in agriculture and health sciences in the near future.

“We have a shortage of masks as we are targeting to give out more than 120, 000 pieces, particularly to tea farmers. Your contribution of face masks will go a long way in helping the poor in this county,” said Wa Iria.

The governor appealed to the government to help the university, granted charter a few years ago to establish more schools, saying the county administration has set aside a 50-acre of land for the establishment of the school of agriculture at Mariira farm in Kigumo Sub County.

“My administration is committed to ensuring this local university expands and provides many training opportunities in various fields. We ask the government to come in and help with the much-needed facilitation,” added Wa Iria.

Meanwhile, the governor has warned young people fond of loitering in market places without wearing masks that they risked prosecution for hampering government efforts curbing the potential spread of the global pandemic.