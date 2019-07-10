Murang’a County Water Chief Officer Antony Maina has called on Water companies in the County to end unnecessary wars and provide water to the residents.

Maina says the five water companies in Murang’a should be merged into one entity saying that way water issues in the County will be a thing of the past.

He said it is unfortunate that instead of providing water to residents the Companies are embroiled in territorial wars at the expense and of the common mwananchi.

He said Water is a basic commodity and should be distributed evenly to all residents without prejudice in terms of boundaries.

Maina said Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has made it his agenda to address the water wars and ensure all residents have access to clean water.

He said that can be achieved if the all these companies are merged to form Murang’a Water Service Corporation.

He was speaking at Kiangage in Kiharu where he took his “water for all campaign”.

The water boss urged local residents to report incidences where they were being denied water to the County Government for action.

Maina has also urged politicians from the County to focus on development and to support Wa Iria saying those fighting the Governor are derailing development in their regions.

He Kandara MP Alice Muthoni Wahome to partner with the County Government to ensure water supply for Gaichanjiru ward is reconnected after the main pipe was destroyed by a road contractor.

“While we still need the road, people cannot live without water. They cannot wait for the road to be completed without the essential commodity.” said the water boss.