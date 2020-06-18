Murang’a youth tell off Mps calling for CS Macharia impeachment

Section of youth in Murang’a County have come out to support Transport, Infrastructure and Housing Cabinet secretary James Macharia from the planned impeachment.

The young people have said Nyali MP Mohammed Ali who is championing the impeachment motion on Macharia is being used by some people who are against the government’s plan on constructing a dry port in Naivasha.

Led by James Mwangi, a local political analyst, the youth alleged that some individuals behind illegal trade and who use Mombasa port are not happy with the decision of establishing a dry port in Naivasha.

Mwangi lauded the embattled CS saying in his leadership, many counties have benefited with construction of roads.

“Leadership of Macharia in roads docket has seen this country increase the number of kilometers of roads which are now tarmacked. Other infrastructure like expansion of port and airport has also been attained,” added Mwangi.

He told off legislators who have signed the list seeking to remove Macharia through a parliament motion.

“We want to tell the speaker of the national assembly not to accept the motion seeking to impeach Macharia. Investigations need to be done on people who are sponsoring the motion and who want to frustrate the government’s effort in achieving development agenda,” he further said.

The young people observed that any effort by the government to operationalize Naivasha container terminal is seen by cartels and drug traffickers as a severe threat to their business interests and they will do anything to stop it.

The youth further expressed concern by some members of parliament from the central region who have also signed the list seeking to impeach Macharia.

“It’s worrying that we have some MPs especially from Murang’a who are also agitating for the impeachment of Macharia. The CS has ensured many roads in the county of Murang’a among other neighbouring counties are tarmacked”, noted Mwangi.

Another youth Shaffie Mwangi said as young people from Murang’a County they will not allow the national assembly to be influenced by people who want to use some legislatures to destabilize the government.

Nyali MP Mohammed is in process of collecting signatures from legislators before he tables a motion to impeach Macharia for sponsoring some infrastructural developments like SGR which are not profitable.