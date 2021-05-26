Murathe has not resigned, Jubilee clarifies

The Jubilee party has refuted reports circulating on social media that its Vice-Chair David Murathe has resigned.

The party through its Director of Communications Albert Memusi said Murathe remains a bonafide official terming the reports as false.

”It has come to our attention that there are reports circulating on social media alleging that the Jubilee Party Vice-Chair, Hon. David Murathe has resigned. We would like to clarify that such reports are false. Hon. David Murathe remains our able Vice-Chair and continues to carry out his duties in that capacity, working diligently to fulfil his mandate as provided for in the Party Constitution” read the statement that was released immediately after Twitter went viral with news of Murathe’s resignation.

The Party said communication about any changes affecting the leadership is through the official party organs.

“We urge members of the public to treat any documents, reports or communication purporting to convey his resignation with the contempt they deserve. Any official communication about changes in the Jubilee Party leadership will be communicated through the official Party organs, as is the norm, and as is articulated in the Jubilee Party Constitution” the statement clarified.

Memusi said the Jubilee agenda will not be derailed.

“We would also like to clarify that the Party is unequivocally focused on fulfilling the pledges made to the people of Kenya, and completing the journey of transformation”

There have been calls for an overhaul of the secretariat after Jubilee’s big loss in the just ended Juja mini poll.