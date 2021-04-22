Murder Most Foul: Ex-Principal found guilty in the murder of her husband

Former Icaciri Secondary School Principal Jane Muthoni has been found guilty of the murder of her husband in 2016 by a Nakuru Court.

Muthoni was slapped with the guilty verdict alongside her accomplice Isaac Nganga Wambui Alias Gikuyu who together are said to have plotted and carried out the cold blood execution of then Kiru Boys Secondary School Principal Simon Mwangi.

While delivering a judgment, that effectively convicted the two, High Court Judge Justice Joel Ngugi noted that there was overwhelming evidence pinning the two to the murder of Mr. Mwangi.

“I find and hold that both accused persons Jane Muthoni Mucheru and Isaac Ng’ang’a Wambui alias Gikuyu, are guilty of the murder of Simon Mbuthi Mwangi (deceased) contrary to Section 203 as read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code. I hereby convict both of them accordingly,” Justice Ngugi said in his ruling.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mwangi disappeared on November 7, 2016, never to be found alive on a day he had been expected to pick up national examination papers at the Murang’a County Education Officer’s offices but did not show up. Five days later, his body was then discovered at Karakuta Coffee Estate.

The fate of the two was sealed when a self-confessed accomplice in the murder, one Joseph Njuguna alias Karis, gave testimony detailing the plot and eventual execution of Mwangi. His side of the story proved crucial and was made a key witness in the case. Karis confessed before the court that he had taken part in the murder.

At the same time, communication data from mobile service providers also helped pin down Muthoni to the murder. Data produced showed that Muthoni and the other accused were in constant communication as they planned the murder.

The communication data also placed the four at the scene where the heinous act was committed.

The Sentence hearing has been set for 18 May 2021 through Virtual Session.