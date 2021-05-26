Murder suspect in NLC official’s case unfit to stand trial

The key suspect in the murder of former acting Communications Director at National Land Commission (NLC) Jennifer Wambua is unfit to stand trial, the state prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Sankale appearing before Machakos High Court Judge David Keme did not take a plea on grounds that he was mentally unstable.

Sankale’s Pro Bono advocate Dorine Mwau told Justice Kemei that her client was unable to plead to the murder charge, citing a mental assessment report done by Dr. Ruth Korir on the suspect which was previously ordered by the same court on May 17th.

The suspect will undergo another assessment after three weeks

Justice Kemei ordered that the matter be mentioned on June 22 in Kajiado. The suspect will remain in custody at Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi.

Sankale was for the first time arraigned before the same on May 17th? with the murder of Wambua.

According to court papers, the charge states that between 12th? and 13th? March 2021 at Veterinary Farm-Ebulbul in Kajiado North Sub County within Kajiado County, jointly with others not before the court, murdered Jennifer Itumbi Wambua.

The offense is contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 Chapter 63 of the penal code.

The deceased, Wambua went missing after reporting to her office at NLC on March 12th,? 2021, and her body was later found dumped in Ngong forest the following day.

By Jonathan Mutiso