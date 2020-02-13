Murder suspect Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu finally freed on bail

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, the key suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani has been released on a Ksh2 million cash bail.

Justice James Wakiaga has ordered him not to comment on the murder case.

Jowie has been in custody since September 2018. His long stay in prison while other murder suspects were being granted bail had caused an uproar.

While making a ruling on the bail application, Justice said “There is no compelling reason to deny the accused bail”.

The murder trial kicked off last year in June.

Journalist Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie have been accused of murdering Monica in September 2018 at her Lamuria Apartments in Kilimani estate.

They were charged with murder on October 15, 2018. Maribe was released on bond but Irungu has remained in remand prison ever since.

Jowie had previously been denied bail on grounds that reasons advanced were not enough to warrant his release on bail.

