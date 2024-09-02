Murder suspect Kelvin Kang’ethe extradited to US

Murder suspect Kelvin Kang’ethe, wanted in the United States for the murder of Margaret Mbitu has been extradited.

Confirming his extradition, Director of Public prosecution Renson Ingonga said Kelvin, left Nairobi on Sunday to face the charge of murder at Suffolk Superior Court in Pemberton Square, Boston on September 3rd, 2024.

The suspect flew to Kenya in 2023 after allegedly killing Mbitu, and was on the run until he was apprehended by Kenyan authorities to face the law.

He was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina who subsequently ruled that he be extradited.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment and support whenever needed to the United States of America and in particular the prosecution team as they proceed with the next phase of the case,” said DPP Renson Ingonga.

The extradition comes after the office of the DPP assured the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Director Christopher Wray during talks in Nairobi that his office was keen to ensure justice involving this case is done in an expeditious manner.

The DPP noted that his office remains committed in executing its mandate in accordance with the rule of law.