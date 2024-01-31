Murder suspect Kevin Kangethe to remain in custody pending extradiction

Court has granted murder suspect Kevin Kangethe 30 days custodial orders to allow extradition processes to be completed.

The 41 year old was arrested Tuesday at Parklands in Nairobi after months of manhunt and arraigned in Milimani Chief Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kevin is a suspect in a First Degree Murder in violation of the laws of the United States, where he is alleged to have murdered Margaret Mbitu in Massachusetts on October 31, 2023 by inflicting multiple stabs on her face and neck before leaving her body in a locked automobile in a parking garage at Boston Logan Intn’l Airport.

Kangethe and the late Margaret Mbitu, a home healthcare aid in the town of Halifax, Massachusetts are believed to have been in a relationship before the suspect turned against her allegedly while on a trip to Lowell.

Acting on a Diplomatic Note issued by the US Embassy requesting the provisional arrest of the Kenyan fugitive, the DCI working jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ODPP and the Office of the Inspector General ensured the issuance of an arrest warrant against the fugitive, thereafter engaging in concerted efforts with the United States law enforcement to trace and capture the suspect.

The court having granted extradition orders and allowing 30 days custodial orders for the processing, the case will be mentioned on March 4, 2024 at Milimani Law Courts.