Murder suspect surrenders to police after allegedly killing wife

A murder suspect surrendered Sunday afternoon to Athi River detectives’ days after allegedly killing his wife.

Andrew Mutiso Musau, 28, is believed to have killed his wife by stabbing her six times after allegedly finding her with another man in their house.

“Andrew Mutiso Musau, 28, who disappeared after the October 21 incident showed up at Athi River police station today noon accompanied by two of his brothers,” said Athi River detectives.

Police in Machakos County had launched a manhunt on the same day after his wife’s body was found in their house by concerned Nyumba Kumi members, two days after she went missing.

“Shocked by the horrifying scene, neighbors who were privy to the heated scuffle that ensued between Mutiso and his wife on Thursday night when he found another man assuming his roles in their institution of marriage, alerted the police of the body,” said the detectives.

Crime scene detectives from Kitengela processed the scene before the body was moved to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

The suspect is set for arraignment over murder charges today.