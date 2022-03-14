Mureithi quartet wins Johnnie Walker series in Thika

Bernard Mureithi led his team of Joseph Ndichu, Ruku Njuguna, and Paul Nduati to carding an impressive 140 points to emerge the winners of the 10th leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series played at Thika Sports Club.

The team composing of Faith Maina, George Ngamau, Naomi Kimata, and Margaret Waweru scored 137 points to finish second, three points ahead of Dr. Isaac Charagu, Nicholas Kabare, Moses Mburu, and Esther Nyamu who claimed the third spot after returning a combined score of 134.

In other results, handicap 18 Mugo Kirika, scored 42 points to claim the top spot in the Men’s Category, beating handicap 23 Ben Thiga who returned a score of 41 to come in second.

In the Ladies’ Category, Faith Maina (handicap 33) was the champion having hit 43 points, two more than handicap 20 Eunice Muthemba who returned 41 points.

In the Nines, Julia Maina and Chris Lumbasio were the champions in the first and second Nines respectively.

Meanwhile, James Githinji and Betty Ndenderu claimed top spots in the Men’s and Ladies’ longest drive challenges, while Peter Gachoka received the plaudits for the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

Speaking during the event, Thika Sports Club Captain Christopher Mwenda revelled prize that await the overall winners stand to gain.

‘’The winning teams are very excited about the prospect of winning the trip to the Gleneagles. I know it’s going to be tough based on the competitiveness we have seen in the Series so far, but we wish them all the best as they represent the club at Muthaiga,” said Mwenda.

On his part, KBL’s Regional Business Development Manager Nicholas Kilungu reckoned on the chance the upcoming golfers have been offered at the championship.

“This being the 10th event of the Series, it has been a really great journey so far, and we are very delighted by the progress we have made. We are delighted to offer golfers across the country a tournament of this stature, and an opportunity to give lucky individuals the chance to travel to and play at the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.”

A total of 155 golfers took part in the tournament where the top three teams earned slots at the semi final stage set May .

This will be followed by the series’ Grand Finale to be held at Karen Country Club.

The tournament now moves to Nyali Golf Club, Mombasa for the 11th leg of the series on March 19TH 2022.