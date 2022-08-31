Murgor: Strangers had access to IEBC system to manipulate results

There was a group of about 50 people somewhere in Karen, who had access to the IEBC ICT system and were intercepting results before they were uploaded in the portal, Senior Counsel Phillip Murgor has claimed.

Murgor who is representing Raila Odinga in the presidential election petition says they have evidence that there was remote access to the system of IEBC by a stranger as well as evidence of downloading of forms, changing figures, converting them then uploading them again.

“There was overwhelming evidence of back tallying of Presidential results, a form 34C was being generated with a desired result, and then a process of going backward to change form 34B and 34A to give the desired result,” He told the Court.

Murgor maintains that the technology was inherently corrupted and manipulated and that the results declared by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati cannot be a representation of the true will of the Kenyan people.

He singled out the 3 Venezuelans who were arrested before the elections saying they were in possession of IEBC election materials and had access to the system.

According to Murgor, the IEBC system was hacked while other unknow people gained access after they were granted credentials and codes with a view to manipulate the presidential result.

He said they have furnished the Supreme Court with evidence that some IEBC personnel who were not gazetted as election officers were granted access to the system, claiming Chebukati personal assistant a Dickson Kwanusu purported to verify thousands of form 34A’s illegally.

Fellow senior counsel Paul Mwangi said Chebukati must take personal responsibility for what he termed as a bungled Presidential election, accusing him of disrespecting the constitution.

“The Power given to IEBC Chairman to declare election results doesn’t amount to power to decide which election results to declare. There was an attempt by the chairman of the IEBC to take away the collegial nature of decision making at the commission,” He said.