Murkomen assures football elections will be free,says Mwendwa not eligible to vie

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured he will ensure that the forthcoming football elections will be free and fair even as he declared that the outgoing FKF President Nick Mwendwa was not eligible to vie for the vice presidency in the elections scheduled for the 7th of December this year.

Appearing before the national assembly departmental committee on sports and culture the Sports CS ruled out the candidacy of the outgoing FKF president saying it negated the law and was not morally binding.

He moved to assure that the forthcoming elections will be free and fair revealing that a meeting between the government, the electoral board and FIFA is expected to be held prior to the elections.

“Our commitment to accountability in sports governance remains firm. These steps are crucial for building public trust and ensuring integrity in Kenya’s sports leadership,” he added.

Murkomen confirmed that measures are in place to ensure the FKF elections are fair and compliant with legal requirements. He emphasized that this process aligns with the reform agenda he committed to during his vetting, aiming to uphold term limits and mandatory elections across all federations.

“When I was vetted by Parliament, I promised to push for reforms to unlock the full potential of Kenya’s sports sector. I’m committed to seeing that FKF elections and all federations comply with the legal standards for transparent governance,” stated CS Murkomen.