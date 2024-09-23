Murkomen calls for broader representation for Kenya at future Olympic Games

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has challenged for broader representation at Olympic Games.

Murkomen who was speaking at a National Olympic Committee Of Kenya strategic meeting in Sagana emphasized the need to focus on underrepresented sports so as to shore up Kenya’s tally at future Olympic games.

Murkomen while addressing the National Olympic Committee of Kenya ,NOC-K, reasoned that the only way for Kenya to achieve more success is by participating in more disciplines saying that out of the 30 Olympic sports Kenya qualified only six at the August Paris Olympic Games.

“This is the time to move beyond our traditional strongholds and build a broader foundation for Olympic success,” Murkomen said. “We have 31 registered Olympic federations, but only six qualified for Paris 2024. This must change if we are to remain competitive on the global stage.

For the set targets and goals to be achieved Murkomen called for collaboration between federations, athletes and technical officials even as he urged for accountability amongst the federation heads.

“To succeed, we must plan early, support our athletes holistically, and leverage the latest sports science. We can’t wait until the last minute,” he said.

The workshop in Sagana reviewed Kenya’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics and mapped out strategies for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.