Murkomen calls on sports ministry to provide social support to athletes

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has urged the Athletics Kenya in partnership with Ministry of Sports to offer social support to Kenyan athletes in a bid to combat many cases of domestic violence among local sportsmen and women.

Speaking on Friday during the visit of the family of record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop who was stabbed to death at her home on Wednesday,Murkomen reiterated the need for peaceful coexistence among the stakeholders of Kenyan sporting fraternity.

I urged Athletics Kenya to work with the Sports Ministry to offer social support to our athletes. Domestic violence is becoming a national crisis and we need to ruthlessly deal with the perpetrators, while confronting the stigma that silences the victims. pic.twitter.com/fek6iqbtkm — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) October 16, 2021

Police have already arrested the husband of 2015 World Cross Country championships winner Ibrahim Rotich, who was detained in the coastal city of Mombasa ahead of facing charges once investigations are completed.

The 25-year-old two-time world champion bronze medallist was found on Wednesday morning lying on a bed at her home in the town of Iten, with stab wounds in the neck and abdomen according to media reports.

The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old world 5,000m record holder Agnes Tirop, has been arrested. Ibrahim Rotich, who was in a relationship with the athlete was arrested moments ago in Changamwe, Mombasa county, as he tried to flee to a neighboring pic.twitter.com/G2OrhlaM8X — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 14, 2021

Athletics Kenya announced that it had suspended all athletics events in the country for the next two weeks according to federation President Jackson Tuwei.

The first and second meets of AK Cross Country series that were slated for October and 16 and 23, in Machakos and Iten will not take place until further notice.

Javelin Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego and former 800m World champion Janet Jepkosgey were among the athletes who paid a glowing tribute to the fallen star.

“She was an amazing young girl who was really working hard to be one of the top athletes in the world,” Yego told the BBC World Service’s Newsday programme.

Agnes’s husband also acted as her coach but did not travel with her to Tokyo Olympics with colleagues saying her marital problems appeared to have heightened after the global sporting extravaganza in Japan.

Last month, she broke the world record in the women-only 10-kilometre road race in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to shave 28 seconds off the previous record held by Morocco’s Asmae Leghzaoui since 2002.

The athlete won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000 metres at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.