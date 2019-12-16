Murkomen, Duale dismiss threat claims by Governor Mutua

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his National Assembly Counterpart Aden Duale have dismissed claims by Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua that they had threatened his life.

Responding through his Twitter account, Murkomen likened Mutua’s claims to the infamous Nazi Germany propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels after failing to deliver as a governor.

He added that Mutua was of no consequence to anyone to deserve any attention or threats. On his part, Duale termed Mutua’s claims as fictitious which can only fit in the Cobra Squad TV series he once produced.

” Mr. Mutua is writing another episode of his cobra squad series.Having failed spectacularly as a leader he turned himself into a Joseph Goebbels of his county govt.He is of no consequence to anyone to deserve any attention let alone threats.Lets just watch the cinematic.vipindiree.” Said Murkomen

He accused governor of attempting to gain political relevance by mentioning the names of leaders who have achieved more than he can ever do.

” Governor Alfred Mutua is at it again seeking attention with the most fictitious allegations that can only fit in his failed Cobra Squad TV show. You will not gain relevance by shouting the names of leaders who have achieved more than he can ever do. Focus on Machakos, Mutua.” Said Duale.

” “The truth is, attention seekers are looking for validation. They want to know they are worthy. You can’t use our names to increase your dwindling political shares in the village. We play a different league. Wacha vindiyo, cinema na vipenderee.” Added Duale.

On Monday morning Governor Mutua told reporters that Deputy President William Ruto, Murkomen, and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale had last month threatened his life in State House, Nairobi.

Speaking after recording a statement at the Kilimani Police Station, the governor claimed that he has been threatened by a number of legislators from the Jubilee party.

He said the legislators were targeting him for allegations that he has been making disparaging remarks about the Deputy President.

Dr. Mutua wondered why he was being threatened for speaking his mind on corruption-related issues and the current state of the country.