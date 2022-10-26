Murkomen, Duale & Wahome resign parliamentary seats to take up cabinet positions

Wednesday marked the last day in parliament for three lawmakers appointed by President William Ruto into Cabinet.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen wrote a resignation letter to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi so as to take up the Transport docket.

Garissa Town lawmaker Aden Duale and Kandara legislator Alice Wahome, on the other hand, wrote to Moses Wetangula announcing they had stood down from their positions in the National Assembly. The two will take up Defense and Water Ministries respectively.

The decision by Murkomen, Duale, and Wahome to relinquish their legislative posts now paves way for their swearing-in as Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto’s administration.

Their move comes just a day after parliament’s Committee on Appointments approved their nomination as Cabinet Secretaries.

More to follow….

