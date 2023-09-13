Murkomen flags off inaugural flight to Migori

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured that the government plans to extend the Migori and Homabay Airstrip runways in an effort to increase air transportation coverage in the country.

Speaking at the Migori Airstrip during the official launch of the inaugural Skyward Express flight from Wilson Airport to Migori Airstrip, CS Murkomen called on the county governments to acquire land to facilitate the development project sighting land compensation as the greatest challenge the National government is facing in land acquisition.

At the same time, Murkomen added that the government plans to make the Migori and Homabay Airstrip into a complete airport to enhance trade across the border.

Further, Murkomen added that the government is further planning to build a complete airport terminal in partnership with the Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kuthure Kindiki and his Defense Counterpart Adan Duale to facilitate handling immigration services for visitors using the airport to enter the country.

The rehabilitation which was done in two phases included the extension of the runway from 1.1 km to 1.2 km and the tarmacking of the runway to the required standards.

The airstrip started its operations in February 2023 serving as a hub between Kenya and Tanzania.