Gov’t backs President’s Award programme to equip youth with leadership skills

The Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport, and Public Works, Kipchumba Murkomen, has reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the President’s Award, a youth programme designed to complement formal education by equipping young people with essential skills to contribute to societal development.

Speaking after a meeting with the President’s Award team, led by Chairman Fr. Dominic Wamugunda and CEO Nellie Munala, Murkomen emphasized the importance of the initiative in nurturing young talent.

The programme recognizes and honours young individuals aged 14 to 24 who provide distinguished service to their communities, contributing to the nation’s future leadership.

“The President’s Award is pivotal in shaping the future of our nation,” said Murkomen.

“By recognizing and nurturing young talent, we ensure that our youth are not only involved in national affairs but are also prepared to lead with integrity and purpose.”

During the briefing, the President’s Award team updated the Cabinet Secretary on their preparations for the upcoming Gold Award Presentation (GAP), a prestigious event under the patronage of His Excellency the President.

The GAP will honour youth who have successfully completed the programme’s five key sections: voluntary service, skills, adventurous journey, physical recreation, and residential project.

Murkomen reaffirmed his dedication to the programme, stressing its role in fostering youth development.

“Such programmes play an essential role in mentoring our youth and equipping them with the skills and values necessary for their personal growth and the betterment of society,” he added.

The President’s Award continues to play a vital role in empowering the nation’s youth by instilling leadership, discipline, and a sense of responsibility, ultimately contributing to the country’s overall progress.