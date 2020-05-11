Murkomen, Kihika term ouster from Senate leadership illegal

Ousted Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen now says the decision to remove him and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika from their positions is null and void.

Murkomen was replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio Monday morning after a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary group meeting at State House.

Murkomen however says they were not invited for the PG and have written to the Speaker of the Senate to notify him that they didn’t attend the meeting alongside another 20 Senators.

He termed it as a joke to elect a KANU Senator as Majority leader saying Standing Orders were not followed in removing the Majority Leader and Whip.

Murkomen is adamant that the meeting to remove them was unconstitutional saying, “We will continue to perform our duties.”

And on the coalition with Kanu, Murkomen said Article 32 of the Jubilee Party Constitution provides for a NEC meeting to ratify a coalition which never happened.

He says they have been subjected to a lot of attacks due to their political affiliation claiming the Country has wasted 3 years fighting the Deputy President. .

“We do not have grudge against President Uhuru Kenyatta. We urge the President to support the handshake from within (Jubilee) and to work amicably with the DP.” Murkomen said.

Kihika on the other hand said they will continue with their work as Senate leaders saying any attempt to remove them must be done in accordance with the law.

She said the 22 Senators who didn’t attend the PG are also members of Jubilee party and their stand must be respected.