Murkomen orders crackdown on private vehicles operating as PSVs

Transport Cabinet Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered crackdown on private vehicles illegally operating as Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

Speaking during the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) national delegates conference on Thursday, the CS directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) commence the operation immediately.

Murkomen noted that the move is aimed addressing growing cases where private vehicles are illegally converted into PSVs without adhering to the mandatory regulations and compliance measures governing public transport.

“As part of ongoing efforts to streamline operations and bring order & sanity to the public transport subsector, I have this afternoon directed NTSA, in collaboration with the NPS to conduct a nationwide crackdown on illegal Public Transport Vehicles with immediate effect,” the CS directed.