Murkomen reads sabotage in yet another blackout at JKIA

Roads, Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the ministry will be seeking a formal request to the National Police Service to begin investigations after another power blackout hit the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday evening.

The blackout that affected most parts of the country is said to have affected terminal 1A and 1E despite the immediate changeover of power to standby generators at the facility.

“Considering the frequency of the power disruption, and taking into account the fact that JKIA is a facility of strategic national importance, we are making a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate possible acts of sabotage and cover-up,” Murkomen sad via his official X handle.

The Sunday blackout was the second major power outage in the country in a span of one month.

According to Kenya Power, the blackout affected Mt Kenya, South Nyanza, Western, Central, Rift, North Rift, North Eastern and most parts of Nairobi including JKIA. However, the firm said by 2AM Monday, it had restored power in most of the affected areas.

“Over the past week, our generator system at JKIA has undergone rigorous testing to ensure continuous and reliable power supply. Despite these efforts, during tonight’s power outage, two of our generators, specifically those serving Terminals 1A and 1E failed to immediately activate,” said Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Murkomen has further directed KAA Board and management to fully implement the reform agenda as advised in the report by the technical committee.