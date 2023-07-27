Murkomen, Sakaja inspect the BRT at Kasarani terminal

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Wednesday conducted an inspection tour of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 2 at Kasarani terminal in Nairobi.

According to the CS, the first phase of the Line will cover the Ruiru-Nairobi CBD-Kenyatta National Hospital route with the second phase stretching from Kenol through Ruiru and Bomas (Langata Rd) to Rongai.

In addition, the terminal located near Kasarani Stadium will include a park-and-ride zone for motorists who wish to use the BRT, a matatu drop-off and pick-up zone, a bus ramp and an operation centre, among other facilities.

“We are working with the National Treasury to ensure prompt settlement of pending bills owed to the contractor to enable him resume work within the next two months with a target of December 2024 as the completion date,” Murkomen said.

The BRT project is a key priority for the Kenya Kwanza Government as it will help streamline the public transport system covering Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Murang’a by making it more organized, safe, secure, and efficient.

Meanwhile, the CS notes that the National Metropolitan Area Authority (NaMATA) – a State Agency under the Ministry tasked with coordinating the implementation of the BRT project – is already working closely with Public Service Vehicle (PSV) owners and operators, private investors and other stakeholders with a view of enhancing inclusivity and expanding ownership of the project.