Murkomen scores as Kenya beats EALA at the EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen continued with his heroic exploits past Kenyan boarders scoring for his country against EALA during the ongoing 11th edition of EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games in Arusha,Tanzania.

The vibrant legislator who has been in high flying form locally for Bunge FC captained and inspired Kenya to a 1-0 victory in a tight fixture that saw them overcome East Africa Africa Legislative Assembly by a slim margin

“A great start for Bunge FC at the 11th edition of EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games. EALA 0 Kenya 1.I was honored to Captain the team&to score the solitary goal.A great show of discipline commitment by my teammates&the coaching team.alway happy to represent our great country” he said.

Last month,the two term lawmaker skillfully curved the ball into the net, bypassing the line of defence that had been mounted between him and the goal post.

I am now a free agent 😂😂😂💪 cc @ahmednasirlaw pic.twitter.com/C7b7i65jUB — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) November 9, 2021

Kenya is represented by a strong squad consisting of seasoned former international sportsman and Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, who is the Volleyball captain, while the Golf team is being chaperoned by Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

Luanda MP Christopher Omulele is the captain for the tug of war squad while Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka is in charge of the athletics team.

The Inter-Parliamentary Games (IPG) are coordinated by the EALA on an annual basis. The IPG plays a fundamental role in enabling EALA’s interaction with members of the national parliaments, staff and citizens of East Africa.

The IPG is expected to last 14 days with competitions lined up for football, netball, athletics, tug-of-war, volleyball, walking race, golf, basketball and darts.

“We have come here to claim our position in East Africa and we are going to win all the games as we did in 2019,” said Kenyan lawmaker Dan Wanyama.

The objectives of the Inter-Parliamentary Games include sensitising members, staff and citizens from all partner states on the EAC integration process and progress.