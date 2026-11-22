Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has intensified his criticism of opposition leaders over their attacks on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), terming them reckless and unfounded.

“They are saying they do not want transparent tallying, that the IEBC Chairperson should sit in a room with a calculator and declare election results. That is reckless,” he said.

The CS reiterated that electoral laws must be strictly adhered to throughout the electoral process, including the tallying, transmission and declaration of results, maintaining that results declared at the polling stations are final.

“The law must be followed. The tallying must be conducted in a transparent manner,” he said.

Murkomen further warned political leaders hellbent on exploiting tribal divisions and inciting violence for political gain that such conduct would not be tolerated.

“Those inciting violence between or among communities will be dealt with decisively. They will be arrested and taken to court,” he warned.

The CS also announced that the Government would intensify security operations against drug and substance abuse, criminal gangs and land fraud in Nakuru County and across the country.

On the forthcoming police recruitment, Murkomen reassured Kenyans that the process would be free, fair and transparent, adding that special consideration would be given to minority communities.

“Let no one sell their land or property. The police recruitment exercise will be transparent and fair,” he said.

He was speaking during an interdenominational church service that brought together 90 churches in Marioshoni, Molo, Nakuru County.