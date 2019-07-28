Musa Masika named in Stars starting lineup for Tanzania CHAN Qualifier

Written By: FKF
Musa Masika
Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné has named Wazito prodigy Musa Masika in Kenya’s starting lineup for Sunday’s Africa Nations Championships Qualifier against Tanzania.

Masika has been named in midfield alongside Whyvone Isuza and Duke Abuya, with Kenneth Muguna and Dennis Odhiambo set to play a deeper role.

Benard Ochieng and Cliffton Miheso have been slotted into the right-back and left-back positions respectively while Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng will lead the line upfront.

The match kicks off at 4 pm EAT, at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Starting Lineup

John Oyemba (GK), Bernard Ochieng, Mike Kibwage, Joash Onyango, Cliffton Miheso, Dennis Odhiambo (C), Kenneth Muguna, Musa Masika, Whyvonne Isuza, Duke Abuya, Enosh Ochieng

Substitutes

James Saruni, David Owino, Ibrahim Shambi, Patilah Omoto, Samuel Onyango, Sydney Lokale, Piston Mutamba

 

 

 

 

