Musa Otieno discharged from hospital

Former Harambee Stars Captain Musa Otieno was on Wednesday discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

“Our legend Musa Otieno was discharged from Hospital yesterday after recovering from Covid-19,” said Harambee Stars on its Facebook page

Musa will now undergo a 14-day self-isolation at his home where he will be subjected to another test after the period.

The former captain was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital last week after complaining of breathing difficulties in breathing.

“He will now undergo 14 more days of self-isolation at home where he will be tested again after the period.”

“Let’s continue praying for Musa and giving him our support messages. We also must stay safe by following all the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.”

Otieno had been at the forefront in distributing foodstuff to the vulnerable in Maringo through his Kick off to Hope organization.

Over 600 families in Nairobi’s Maringo Estate have benefited from his project with the former Harambee Stars coach having been involved in other charity events outside Nairobi before the COVID-19 lockdown.