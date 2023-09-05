Musa Otieno lauds FKF for coaching courses across the country

The former national team Harambee Stars skipper Musa Otieno has expressed his strong support for the coaching courses being conducted by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in various parts of the country.

According to Otieno who captained Kenya at the 2004 AFCON finals in Tunisia before retiring from football in 2011 and venturing into coaching afterwards,these courses are instrumental in nurturing and developing the skills of aspiring coaches throughout the country.

With a deep understanding of the impact that quality coaching can have on the growth of football, Otieno believes that these courses are a crucial step towards raising the standards of technical growth in the local game.

“By equipping coaches with the necessary knowledge and techniques, these courses empower them to guide and mentor young talents, ultimately contributing to the overall progress of football in the nation.” he said

The Ofafa Jericho alumnus, who won two Kenyan Premier League (KPL) titles with AFC Leopards (1992) and Tusker (1994), has challenged former players to take up coaching courses.

“There is a misplaced notion that once you are a football player one can automatically be a qualified coach without attending the classes. Once you sit in class, you realize there are other dimensions of football that you are unaware of and need to learn to be a qualified coach,” added Otieno.

The 49 year-old whose coaching journey started right before his retirement in South Africa with his former club Santos has also had stints with Harambee Stars as assistant coach and Talanta FC where he was the head coach.

In May this year,FKF led by President Nick Mwendwa unveiled plans to host the lucrative Confederation of African Football (CAF) A License Coaching Course later this year.

“This investment in their coaching education promises to enhance their skills and knowledge, empowering them to make substantial contributions to the growth and development of football in Kenya.FKF endeavors to host the prestigious CAF A License Coaching Course in Kenya underscores our unwavering commitment to elevating coaching standards within the country. By equipping coaches with advanced training and expertise, the federation aims to foster a new generation of skilled football mentors capable of nurturing talent and fostering excellence on the field.” read their statement