Musalia calls on President Kenyatta to lift ongoing curfew

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the ongoing nationwide curfew.

Mudavadi says Kenyans cannot continue bearing the economic hardships anymore. Mudavadi says the nationwide curfew is aggravating life that is already unbearable.

The ANC party leader says Kenyans will continue observing the laid down Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health without the inconveniences of the curfew. He made this statement after meeting with the ANC Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi.

“It is clear that the economic hardships continue to bite several sectors of the economy. The transport sector, the small-scale traders’ sector, the hospitality sector among other sectors. The message that is coming through is that it is time that the curfew is lifted. We are not saying that the Covid-19 guidelines should not be observed, but clearly, we cannot continue in a situation where economic hardships continue and yet we can see the numbers in Covid-19 cases declining. People must be given an opportunity to start recovering.”

The Party Leader has also called on Kenyans to come out and register in large numbers during the ongoing mass voter registration exercise being undertaken by IEBC.

“The mass voter registration process that is ongoing is a very serious exercise. I urge Kenyans to get out there and register as a voter. My address is to the younger generation those ones who have just gotten their Identity Cards, because about an estimated 5 million are said to be out there and we need them on the voters register. We want their vote to count, we want their voice and choice to count and we want their decisions to count.”

Members Present included Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malalah, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, Teso North MP Oku Kaunya, Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, Vihiga MP Ernest Kagesi, Vihiga Women Rep Beatrice Adagala, Malava MP Malulu Injendi, Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, Khwisero MP Aseka Miradi, Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo and Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi. Also Present were ANC Party Chairman Kelvin Lunani, Secretary General Simon Kamau Gikuru and a host of other party officials.