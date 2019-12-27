Mudavadi calls for protection of trade unions

Written By: Judith Akolo
Musalia Mudavadi as he marked Utamaduni Day at the 40th Maragoli Cultural Festival at Mbale Grounds in Vihiga County.
A section of leaders from the Western region have vowed to work as a united front in their support for Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking at the 40th annual Maragoli cultural festival at the Municipal Grounds in Mbale town in Vihiga County, Musalia called for the protection of trade unions against high handedness of the executive.

The ANC leader said the current interference by the Teachers Service Commission in the affairs of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) was a move to kill trade unions.

Musalia said the Maragoli community was the first to designate 26th of December a cultural day and called on the government to recognize the efforts of the community in conserving culture.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, called on Kenyans to adhere to the cultural norms so as to maintain a well-coordinated and cohesive Kenyan society.

