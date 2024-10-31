Museveni calls on African leaders to support economic and political integration

As the eight EAC head of states prepares to congregate in Arusha, Tanzania, for the EAC summit in December this year, the elephant in the room affecting its survival remains interstate boundary restrictions and lack of good will from all the member country Presidents.

Ugandan President Yoweri Kagu Museveni has called on other African leaders to work towards ensuring both political and economic integration of their countries.

Museveni warned that failure to do so will render the continent backtracking to another era of colonialism.

Through his X handle, Museveni, who has been at the forefront advocating for the revival of a functional East African Community, emphasized that the continent’s integration can only be realized through the combined effort of its leaders deliberately working towards economic and political freedom of their respective countries.

As the eight EAC head of states prepares to congregate in Arusha, Tanzania, for the EAC summit in December this year, the elephant in the room affecting its survival remains interstate boundary restrictions and lack of good will from all the member country Presidents.

At the EAC summit, the leaders are expected to act on the demands of the youths from the region in the recently signed Butiama accord under the stewardship of the Afrika Mashariki Fest organization’s CEO Dr. Ronex Kisembo Tendo.