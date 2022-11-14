Museveni calls out Europe on failure to meet climate goals

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has hit out at European countries for failure to align to climate change mitigation measures.

Museveni was reacting to news that a windfarm in Europe is being demolished to make way for a new open -pit coal mine aimed at countering the fuel shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

He termed as a mockery to efforts being made by the world to reverse the effects of climate change.

“For some years we have been told fossil fuel investment in Africa for Africans is unacceptable. Now with Europe reinvesting in its own fossil fuel power industry. This is the purest hypocrisy,” argued Museveni

“It makes a mockery of Western commitments to climate targets and their promises to help speed African developed all in one breath,” he added

Museveni accuses Europe of making rules in their favour but at the expense of African countries.

“We will not accept one rule for them and another rule for us. We will not allow African progress to be the victim of Europe’s failure to meet its own climate goals. It is morally bankrupt for Europeans to expect to take Africa’s fossil fuels for their own energy production but refuse to countenance African use of those same fuels of theirs,” he stated

According to Museveni, Africa needs to diversify and not restrict its methods of energy production citing the need for the continent to use gas and other hydro-carbons for industrialisation.

The head of state claims that Europes failure to meet its climate goals should not be Africa’s problem whereby a certain set rules are made for Europeans and a different set for Africans when it comes power energy diversification.

Museveni’s sentiments come at time when the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) is ongoing in Sharm El-Sheikh Egypt.

The world is currently experiencing global warming because of emission produced mostly from burning fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal.

According to the UN’s climate scientists and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) global temperatures have risen from 1.1C and are heading towards 1.5C,

